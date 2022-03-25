Burglar who stole cash from Vilas Zoo donation box last summer arrested, Madison police say

A man who stole cash from a donation box in a burglary at Vilas Zoo last summer was arrested on the North Side on Wednesday, Madison police reported.

Carlos T. Davis, 37, was arrested in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive on tentative burglary charges and a Department of Corrections hold, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

No additional details were released on the arrest.

Madison police reported after the crime last June 26 that they were called to the zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave., shortly after 11:30 p.m. after private security had responded to an alarm and found evidence of a burglary/

According to security video provided to police, a man entered the gift shop area and stole cash from the donation box.

