Burglar uses rock to smash in glass door to get into Southwest Side home, Madison police say

A burglar used a rock to smash in a glass door to get into a Southwest Side home earlier this week, Madison police reported.

Police were dispatched shortly before noon on Thursday to the 5500 block of Barton Road for the burglary and the preliminary investigation determined that the burglary occurred sometime after noon on Tuesday, officer Gracia Rodriguez said in a report.

A glass door was smashed with a rock, unlocked, and then opened. The suspect or suspects went through the entire house, but nothing is known to be missing as there were minimal belongings in the residence, Rodriguez said.

