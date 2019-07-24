Madison police are wondering why a burglar stole a Lexus SUV early Wednesday morning only to abandon the vehicle in the middle of a street on the West Side.
The SUV was found at about 3:30 a.m. in traffic lanes in the intersection of Whitney Way and Mineral Point Road, police said.
"Running the license plate, officers found the owner lived not far away, on South Hill Drive," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The investigation by police and the victim showed the burglar got into the man's house through an open garage door.
"He then entered the house through an unlocked door between the garage and home," DeSpain said. "Once inside, the intruder swiped cellphones, wallets and the key fob to the Lexus, all being in the kitchen."
The burglar hit the garage door frame while backing out, damaging the frame and the front bumper of the SUV.
"Why the burglar only drove the stolen SUV a short distance isn't known," DeSpain said. "City surveillance cameras are being checked for potential clues."