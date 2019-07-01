Madison squad car very tight crop
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A burglar had some peculiar tastes Sunday night, by only taking loose change from a jar and leaving the refrigerator door open without taking any food or drink.

The burglary happened at a home on Coolidge Street on Madison's North Side, sometime between 6 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, police said.

"The residents found the front door had been forced open and damaged," said public information officer Julie Laundrie.

Officers, including a police dog, went through the house to make sure the intruder was not in the house.

"Loose change from a Mason jar was stolen, and the door to the refrigerator was left open, although no contents were noted as missing," Laundrie said.

The burglary was similar to one reported Saturday night in the same vicinity.

No description of a suspect was given.

