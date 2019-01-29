A burglar had a singular goal Monday night when breaking into an East Side convenience store, stealing as many cigarettes as possible.
The burglary happened at about 11:50 p.m. at the BP gas station, 4102 Commercial Ave., Madison police said.
Officers went to the scene after getting a business alarm.
"Once officers arrived on scene, it was evident that forced entry was made into the business," said Sgt. Ryan Gibson. "It appears multiple individual packs and multiple cartons of cigarettes were stolen."
The suspect fled and police didn't find the suspect.
No description of the suspect was given.