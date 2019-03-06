Try 3 months for $3
Police siren lights light bar squad car
A burglar stole two handguns from an East Side residence Tuesday night, with the homeowner not realizing he had been robbed until he found a window open in a bedroom.

The burglary happened at about 9 p.m. in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Street, Madison police said.

The 79-year-old man living there told police that's when the burglary most likely happened because he heard a loud noise while watching TV.

"He didn't realize someone actually got into his house until he found the bedroom window open a couple of hours later," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

A responding officer said the burglar cut the screen on the bedroom window to gain access.

The only items stolen were the two handguns.

No description of the suspect was given.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

