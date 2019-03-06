A burglar stole two handguns from an East Side residence Tuesday night, with the homeowner not realizing he had been robbed until he found a window open in a bedroom.
The burglary happened at about 9 p.m. in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Street, Madison police said.
The 79-year-old man living there told police that's when the burglary most likely happened because he heard a loud noise while watching TV.
"He didn't realize someone actually got into his house until he found the bedroom window open a couple of hours later," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
A responding officer said the burglar cut the screen on the bedroom window to gain access.
The only items stolen were the two handguns.
No description of the suspect was given.
