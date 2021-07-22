Burglar stole items from home, tried to get into 2 others on Southwest Side, Madison police say

A burglar stole items from a home and tried to get into two others on the Southwest Side early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 5500 block of Barton Road for a residential burglary. One of the residents told police she discovered that her purse and other items that were in her residence had been taken and some of those items were scattered on the lawn, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

While officers were investigating that crime, two homes in the nearby 5300 block of Dorsett Drive reported a man trying to get into their homes, though he was unsuccessful, Gibson said.

No one was in custody around daybreak Thursday, Gibson said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

