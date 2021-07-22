 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burglar stole items from home, tried to get into 2 others on Southwest Side, Madison police say
alert

Burglar stole items from home, tried to get into 2 others on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A burglar stole items from a home and tried to get into two others on the Southwest Side early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 5500 block of Barton Road for a residential burglary. One of the residents told police she discovered that her purse and other items that were in her residence had been taken and some of those items were scattered on the lawn, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

While officers were investigating that crime, two homes in the nearby 5300 block of Dorsett Drive reported a man trying to get into their homes, though he was unsuccessful, Gibson said.

No one was in custody around daybreak Thursday, Gibson said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics