Burglar steals tobacco products from Fitchburg gas station, police say

A burglar stole tobacco products from a gas station early Thursday morning, Fitchburg police reported.

At about 12:40 a.m., Fitchburg officers responded to Capitol Petro, 2770 S. Syene Rd., for an intrusion alarm, Sgt. Dan Varriale reported.

Arriving officers found that the gas station had been burglarized by a single suspect who stole tobacco products, Varriale said.

Fitchburg police were assisted by town of Madison Police in the investigation, which is ongoing, Varriale said.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a stocking cap, multi-colored jacket, and brown pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

