 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burglar steals tobacco products from Fitchburg gas station, police say
alert

Burglar steals tobacco products from Fitchburg gas station, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Fitchburg police squad car, generic file photo
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

A burglar stole tobacco products from a gas station early Thursday morning, Fitchburg police reported.

At about 12:40 a.m., Fitchburg officers responded to Capitol Petro, 2770 S. Syene Rd., for an intrusion alarm, Sgt. Dan Varriale reported.

Arriving officers found that the gas station had been burglarized by a single suspect who stole tobacco products, Varriale said.

Fitchburg police were assisted by town of Madison Police in the investigation, which is ongoing, Varriale said.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a stocking cap, multi-colored jacket, and brown pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Priest murder mystery tops recent notable crime news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics