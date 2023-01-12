 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burglar steals cigars, vape cartridges after shattering door of Southeast Side store, Madison police say

A burglar stole cigars and vape cartridges after shattering the front door of a Southeast Side convenience store early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

The burglar hit the Open Pantry, 1412 Pflaum Road, about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers sent for the alarm found the front door shattered and missing items, but no one inside, Fryer said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

