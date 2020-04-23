You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Burglar steals cash, checks from Chocolate Shoppe plant on Southeast Side, Madison police say

Burglar steals cash, checks from Chocolate Shoppe plant on Southeast Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A burglar stole cash and checks from the Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company plant on the Southeast Side early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

The burglary at the plant at 2221 Daniels St. was discovered just after 9 a.m. and appears to have occurred about 4:45 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The burglar gained access to an office at the plant to steal the cash and checks, DeSpain said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics