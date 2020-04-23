Burglar steals cash, checks from Chocolate Shoppe plant on Southeast Side, Madison police say

-
A burglar stole cash and checks from the Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company plant on the Southeast Side early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.
The burglary at the plant at 2221 Daniels St. was discovered just after 9 a.m. and appears to have occurred about 4:45 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The burglar gained access to an office at the plant to steal the cash and checks, DeSpain said.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
