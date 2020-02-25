Burglar smashes in front door glass at East Side DMV, but can’t get at ATM money, Madison police say

A burglar smashed in the front door glass at the Division of Motor Vehicles office at 2001 Bartillon Drive on Monday morning, and damaged but couldn’t get into an ATM, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the DMV office after an employee arrived for work at about 7 a.m. to find the front door glass shattered, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An ATM had been knocked over and police discovered pry marks on it, but the smash-and-grab burglar was unsuccessful in getting into the area where cash is stored inside the machine, DeSpain said.

Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.