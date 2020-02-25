Burglar smashes in front door glass at East Side DMV, but can’t get at ATM money, Madison police say

A burglar smashed in the front door glass at the Division of Motor Vehicles office at 2001 Bartillon Drive on Monday morning, and damaged but couldn’t get into an ATM, Madison police reported.
Officers were sent to the DMV office after an employee arrived for work at about 7 a.m. to find the front door glass shattered, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
An ATM had been knocked over and police discovered pry marks on it, but the smash-and-grab burglar was unsuccessful in getting into the area where cash is stored inside the machine, DeSpain said.
Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area