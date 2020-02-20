Burglar smashes front door window of East Side gas station, steals cigarettes, Madison police say

A burglar smashed out the front door window of an East Side gas station and stole cigarettes Wednesday, Madison police say
Officers responded to an alarm early Wednesday morning at Capitol Petro, 1101 North Sherman Ave., and found a glass front door shattered, police spokesman Joel DeSpain reported.
The smash-and-grab burglar went after cigarettes, DeSpain said.
You have free articles remaining.
A police dog tracking indicated the burglar likely had a vehicle parked near the business to flee the scene, DeSpain said.
Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison