Burglar shatters Near East Side gas station door, steals cartons of cigarettes, Madison police say

A burglar used rocks to shatter a Near East Side gas station door and steal cartons of cigarettes early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.
The burglar stole 30 to 40 cartons of cigarettes from the Amoco station, 1130 Williamson St., about 2:30 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Responding officers brought a police dog to the scene in an attempt to track down the burglar, but they were not successful, DeSpain said.
