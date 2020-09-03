 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burglar shatters Near East Side gas station door, steals cartons of cigarettes, Madison police say
alert

Burglar shatters Near East Side gas station door, steals cartons of cigarettes, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police squad car
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL

A burglar used rocks to shatter a Near East Side gas station door and steal cartons of cigarettes early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

The burglar stole 30 to 40 cartons of cigarettes from the Amoco station, 1130 Williamson St., about 2:30 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Responding officers brought a police dog to the scene in an attempt to track down the burglar, but they were not successful, DeSpain said.

Unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake top recent notable crimes

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics