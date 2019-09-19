Burglary, attempted sexual assault suspect, Madison police photo

Madison police are seeking help in identifying this person of interest in an break-in and attempted sexual assault at a Downtown residence early Sunday morning.

A burglar and sexual offender may be targeting women Downtown, Madison police said in asking for help in identifying a suspect in a surveillance photo.

Both crimes targeted women in the early morning hours in the same geographic area, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The first incident in the 600 block of North Frances Street about 4:15 a.m. Aug. 25 was reported as a break-in and attempted sexual assault. DeSpain on Thursday morning clarified that the attempted sexual assault was a fourth-degree sexual assault of groping the woman. 

The suspect picture that accompanies this story comes from the Aug. 25 incident.

The second incident happened about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when a woman awoke to find an intruder near her bed who fled when she yelled, DeSpain said.

The suspect in Tuesday’s incident was described as a black or Hispanic man about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, with a light complexion, short "buzzed" hair, a round face with a thin chin-line beard and mustache, wearing a red baggy sweatshirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Tags

