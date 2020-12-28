 Skip to main content
Burglar disables video doorbell, internet at Far East Side residence, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A burglar disabled a video doorbell and the internet at a Far East Side residence on Wednesday, Madison police reported.

The family returned home on Christmas Eve to discover their front door broken and personal items rummaged through inside their residence in the 4500 block of Martha Lane, officer Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Their video doorbell was damaged and their home internet setup appeared to be unplugged by the burglar, while an undisclosed amount of cash was missing, Grigg said.

Shootings, anti-Semitic attacks against state justices top recent notable crime-related news in Madison area

