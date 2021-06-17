 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burglar caught on video inside The Atwood, stealing cash register, Madison police say
alert

Burglar caught on video inside The Atwood, stealing cash register, Madison police say

The Atwood burglary suspect, police photo

This burglar was caught on surveillance video inside The Atwood, 2116 Atwood Ave., and stealing a cash register, Madison police reported.

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

A burglar was caught on surveillance video inside The Atwood, 2116 Atwood Ave., and stealing a cash register, Madison police reported.

On June 6, staff of the bar and grill walked in to a missing cash register, and a burglar was seen on surveillance video entering the business through the rear at 1:24 a.m., officer Gracia Rodriguez said in a report.

The burglar was seen attempting to open the cash register, but after being unsuccessful, he removed it and left the business with it at 1:27 a.m., Rodriguez said.

The responding officer from the video described the suspect as a white male, with a medium build, mustache and beard, wearing a white "W" (Wisconsin) hat, white shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and tennis shoes with white, tall socks. The suspect also is seen with a tattoo on the left forearm, Rodriguez said.

Anyone recognizing the burglar is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics