Burglar caught on video inside The Atwood, stealing cash register, Madison police say

A burglar was caught on surveillance video inside The Atwood, 2116 Atwood Ave., and stealing a cash register, Madison police reported.

On June 6, staff of the bar and grill walked in to a missing cash register, and a burglar was seen on surveillance video entering the business through the rear at 1:24 a.m., officer Gracia Rodriguez said in a report.

The burglar was seen attempting to open the cash register, but after being unsuccessful, he removed it and left the business with it at 1:27 a.m., Rodriguez said.

The responding officer from the video described the suspect as a white male, with a medium build, mustache and beard, wearing a white "W" (Wisconsin) hat, white shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and tennis shoes with white, tall socks. The suspect also is seen with a tattoo on the left forearm, Rodriguez said.

Anyone recognizing the burglar is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

