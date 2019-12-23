Burglar breaks window, steals power units from Steve's Tattoo and Body Piercing, Madison police say

A burglar broke a front door window and stole two power units from Steve's Tattoo and Body Piercing, 1205 Williamson St., early Saturday, Madison police reported.

Police were called to the store shortly before 1:15 a.m. on a report that the window to the front door was broken out and the door left ajar, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

A store manager arrived and told police that someone had gone into the business and went through several work stations, with two power units valued at $350 each missing, Hartman said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to the report of the burglary, a witness said they observed a person in a dark sedan loading something into the back seat, though it’s unknown if it was related to the burglary, Hartman said.

Anyone with any information, is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.