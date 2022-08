Burglar breaks into East Side restaurant through drive-thru window, Madison police say

A burglar broke into an East Side restaurant overnight Wednesday into Thursday by climbing through a drive-thru window, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to Michael's Frozen Custard, 3826 Atwood Ave., around 10 a.m. Thursday after staff discovered the break-in, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Surveillance video shows the burglar attempting to gain entry through the front doors using a crowbar, and after failing in that effort, moving to the drive-thru window and climbing inside, Fryer said.

Money was stolen in the break-in, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.