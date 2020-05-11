You are the owner of this article.
Burglar breaks basement window of North Side home, steals vehicle, police say

A burglar broke a basement window of a North Side home and stole the family’s vehicle early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

The crime happened about 12:50 a.m. at a home on Woodward Drive, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

One homeowner heard noises, awakened her spouse and both went to investigate. They found a wallet, car keys, and a 2018 Subaru Impreza had been stolen, DeSpain said.

