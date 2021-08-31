Burglar arrested at Downtown sorority house

An intruder with burglary tools was arrested at a Downtown sorority house Tuesday morning, Madison police said.
David J. Beloungy, 27, was arrested at the sorority on the 100 block of Langdon St. after police responded to a report of an unwanted person inside the house at 9:43 a.m., officer Hunter Lisko said in a statement.
Police said they found Beloungy with items taken from the house and burglary tools.
Police arrested Beloungy for burglary, theft, possession of burglarious tools and a parole violation. Beloungy was taken to the Dane County Jail for processing.