Burglar arrested at Downtown sorority house
Burglar arrested at Downtown sorority house

An intruder with burglary tools was arrested at a Downtown sorority house Tuesday morning, Madison police said. 

David J. Beloungy, 27, was arrested at the sorority on the 100 block of Langdon St. after police responded to a report of an unwanted person inside the house at 9:43 a.m., officer Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Police said they found Beloungy with items taken from the house and burglary tools. 

Police arrested Beloungy for burglary, theft, possession of burglarious tools and a parole violation. Beloungy was taken to the Dane County Jail for processing.

