A burglar alarm at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville early Monday morning led to the arrest of a Janesville man, police reported.
Janesville police said in a statement that they were called to course at 2100 Palmer Drive by the alarm shortly before 3 a.m.
Arriving officers saw a person inside of the pro shop at the course. The person then saw the officers and fled the building, but was apprehended immediately, police said.
DJ Weberg, 23, was arrested on tentative charges of burglary and criminal damage to property and taken to the Rock County Jail.