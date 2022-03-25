 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Burglar accused of stealing cash from Vilas Zoo donation box last summer arrested, Madison police say

Vilas Zoo suspect, police photo

Madison police say they are seeking to identify this man who stole cash from a donation box at the Vilas Zoo on June 26, 2021.

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

A man charged with stealing cash from a donation box during a burglary at Vilas Zoo last summer was arrested Wednesday on Madison's North Side, Madison police said.

Carlos T. Davis, 37, was arrested in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive on a burglary charge that was filed last month and a state Department of Corrections hold, according to police.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Feb. 25, security personnel called police to the zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave., for a burglary near the main gate. An alarm company had notified the security firm about a break-in. A security guard found a broken window and a damaged cash box, then followed a trail of cash and checks to a gate in the zoo's perimeter fence.

It appeared the burglar used a rock to break into a concession area. A Plexiglas donation box was shattered on the floor, the complaint states.

Carlos Davis booking photo

Carlos Davis.

Security video captured an image of a man entering the concession stand through a window. After that image was released to the media by police, a person who had seen it on Madison.com through Facebook identified the person as Davis. The identity was later confirmed by law enforcement records, the complaint states.

People are also reading…

Damage to the donation box and window was estimated at $700, while the cash loss was $200 to $300, the complaint states. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics