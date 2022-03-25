Burglar accused of stealing cash from Vilas Zoo donation box last summer arrested, Madison police say

A man charged with stealing cash from a donation box during a burglary at Vilas Zoo last summer was arrested Wednesday on Madison's North Side, Madison police said.

Carlos T. Davis, 37, was arrested in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive on a burglary charge that was filed last month and a state Department of Corrections hold, according to police.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Feb. 25, security personnel called police to the zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave., for a burglary near the main gate. An alarm company had notified the security firm about a break-in. A security guard found a broken window and a damaged cash box, then followed a trail of cash and checks to a gate in the zoo's perimeter fence.

It appeared the burglar used a rock to break into a concession area. A Plexiglas donation box was shattered on the floor, the complaint states.

Security video captured an image of a man entering the concession stand through a window. After that image was released to the media by police, a person who had seen it on Madison.com through Facebook identified the person as Davis. The identity was later confirmed by law enforcement records, the complaint states.

Damage to the donation box and window was estimated at $700, while the cash loss was $200 to $300, the complaint states.

