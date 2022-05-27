Bullets strike home in the town of Burke, authorities say

A person shot a home in the town of Burke Friday afternoon after opening fire on a nearby occupied vehicle, authorities said.

The gunfire rang out on the 4600 block of Dennis Drive just before 1 p.m. when two vehicles stopped in the street, one person exited their vehicle and started shooting, said Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

No one was injured during the incident, and the vehicles fled the scene before deputies arrived, Schaffer said. Witnesses described the vehicles as a black Dodge Challenger or Charger and a dark blue sedan, both with dark window tinting, Schaffer said.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office tipline at 608-284-6900.

