 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Bullets strike home in the town of Burke, authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A person shot a home in the town of Burke Friday afternoon after opening fire on a nearby occupied vehicle, authorities said. 

The gunfire rang out on the 4600 block of Dennis Drive just before 1 p.m. when two vehicles stopped in the street, one person exited their vehicle and started shooting, said Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff's Office. 

No one was injured during the incident, and the vehicles fled the scene before deputies arrived, Schaffer said. Witnesses described the vehicles as a black Dodge Challenger or Charger and a dark blue sedan, both with dark window tinting, Schaffer said. 

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office tipline at 608-284-6900.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics