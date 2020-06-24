You are the owner of this article.
Bullets pepper Far East Home in what Madison police believe was targeted shooting
Bullets pepper Far East Home in what Madison police believe was targeted shooting

Bullets peppered a Far East Home Tuesday night in what Madison police said they believe was a targeted shooting.

The home in the 5000 block of Milwaukee Street was hit with multiple bullets about 11:30 p.m., including one that penetrated a bedroom, nearly hitting a teenager, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Numerous callers reported hearing between five and nine gunshots, DeSpain said.

Others also were also in the home, but no injuries were reported, DeSpain said.

