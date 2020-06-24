Bullets pepper Far East Home in what Madison police believe was targeted shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bullets peppered a Far East Home Tuesday night in what Madison police said they believe was a targeted shooting.

The home in the 5000 block of Milwaukee Street was hit with multiple bullets about 11:30 p.m., including one that penetrated a bedroom, nearly hitting a teenager, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Numerous callers reported hearing between five and nine gunshots, DeSpain said.

Others also were also in the home, but no injuries were reported, DeSpain said.

