Bullets hit house, vehicle in Janesville, authorities say

Janesville Police car stock photo (copy)

A gunman shot a house and an unoccupied vehicle in a shooting in Janesville early Saturday, authorities said. 

Police found shell casings after the gunshots on the 200 block of South Jackson Street at 3 a.m., Janesville Police Lieutenant Joshua Norem said in a statement. 

No one was injured in the shooting, Norem said.

Authorities later conducted a search of a nearby apartment and found additional evidence connected to the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-756-3636, or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

