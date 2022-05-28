Bullets hit house, vehicle in Janesville, authorities say

A gunman shot a house and an unoccupied vehicle in a shooting in Janesville early Saturday, authorities said.
Police found shell casings after the gunshots on the 200 block of South Jackson Street at 3 a.m., Janesville Police Lieutenant Joshua Norem said in a statement.
No one was injured in the shooting, Norem said.
Authorities later conducted a search of a nearby apartment and found additional evidence connected to the shooting.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-756-3636, or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
