You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bullets hit Far East Side apartment building in Tuesday afternoon shooting, Madison police say
alert

Bullets hit Far East Side apartment building in Tuesday afternoon shooting, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Bullets hit a Far East Side apartment building in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane about 1:15 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing several men outside with handguns, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but it appeared at least three bullets hit an apartment building, DeSpain said.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics