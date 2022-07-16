 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bullets hit cars on East Side; nearly 10 shots fired, Madison police say

Gunfire struck two unoccupied vehicles on the East Side Friday night, Madison police said. 

People reported eight to ten shots ringing out on the 2900 block of Milwaukee Street just before midnight, said Lt. Jennifer Hannah. 

Officers found four .40 caliber casings, four 9mm casings and a bullet fragment in the road, Hannah said. 

No one was injured. 

