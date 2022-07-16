Bullets hit cars on East Side; nearly 10 shots fired, Madison police say

Gunfire struck two unoccupied vehicles on the East Side Friday night, Madison police said.
People reported eight to ten shots ringing out on the 2900 block of Milwaukee Street just before midnight, said Lt. Jennifer Hannah.
Officers found four .40 caliber casings, four 9mm casings and a bullet fragment in the road, Hannah said.
Remembering the 1996 fire that destroyed Madison's Hotel Washington
Hotel Washington before the fire
Club de Wash before the fire
Hotel Washington in ruins
People watch Hotel Washington blaze
Fighting the fire
Extinguishing hot spot
Friends embrace
Freezing water
Barber's Closet fire damage
Hotel Washington flowers
Gutted hotel with flag
Hotel Washington vigil
Hotel Washington service
Fire investigators
Salvaging what they can
Washington Hotel steps
State Journal front page Feb. 19, 1996
State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996
State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996
Trumpf Hotel, 1906
Hotel Washington in 1935
