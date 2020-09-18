Bullets fly over heads of 2 in home as gunfire incidents hit Southwest Side overnight, Madison police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bullets went over the heads of two people in one of two incidents of gunfire on the Southwest Side overnight, Madison police reported.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the 1300 block of Loreen Drive and arriving officers found a home that had been hit with multiple bullets, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a report.

A resident of the home heard the shots and glass breaking in one of their windows, with bullets flying directly over the heads of the adult and an 8-year-old child, Gibson said.

The glass caused a minor injury to the stomach of the child, but medical attention wasn’t needed, Gibson said.

Multiple shell casings were found nearby in the 1300 block of Loreen, Gibson said.

Just over three hours later shortly before 1:15 a.m. Friday and a few blocks away in the 5700 block of Piping Rock Road, multiple callers reported hearing gunshots, Gibson said in a separate report.

As officers were heading to the scene, other callers reported a vehicle that had flipped over in the same block, Gibson said.

Arriving officers located shell casings and the vehicle was towed for evidence, Gibson said.