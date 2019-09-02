A bullet that struck a home on Madison's Far East Side early Monday morning traveled through the exterior wall and lodged into a stairwell, Madison police said.
Several shell casings were found in the 600 block of Vernon Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired nearby at about 5 a.m., Lt. John Radovan.
The residence that was hit with the bullet was occupied, but no one was injured as a result, Radovan said.
Another bullet struck an outdoor planter at another residence on the block, Radovan said.