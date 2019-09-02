Madison squad car
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A bullet that struck a home on Madison's Far East Side early Monday morning traveled through the exterior wall and lodged into a stairwell, Madison police said.

Several shell casings were found in the 600 block of Vernon Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired nearby at about 5 a.m., Lt. John Radovan.

The residence that was hit with the bullet was occupied, but no one was injured as a result, Radovan said.

Another bullet struck an outdoor planter at another residence on the block, Radovan said. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Shelley K. Mesch is a business and technology reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She can be contacted at (608)252-6143 or smesch@madison.com

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.