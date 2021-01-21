 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullet-riddled vehicle found after report of shots fired on Far East Side, Madison police say
alert

Bullet-riddled vehicle found after report of shots fired on Far East Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A bullet-riddled vehicle was found after a report of shots fired on the Far East Side on Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The shots were reported on Woodridge Court shortly after 2 p.m., police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Officers found a vehicle at the scene with bullet holes and multiple shell casings of different caliber, but no injuries were reported, Grigg said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Teen father charged in shooting death of Albany infant, Wisconsin connections to D.C. insurrection top recent crime news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics