Bullet-riddled vehicle found after report of shots fired on Far East Side, Madison police say

A bullet-riddled vehicle was found after a report of shots fired on the Far East Side on Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The shots were reported on Woodridge Court shortly after 2 p.m., police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Officers found a vehicle at the scene with bullet holes and multiple shell casings of different caliber, but no injuries were reported, Grigg said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

