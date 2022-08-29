Bullet likely shattered glass patio poor at South Side apartment, Madison police say

A bullet likely shattered a glass patio poor at a South Side apartment early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Police initially were called to an apartment complex located in the 1900 block of Brittany Place around 12:05 a.m. Thursday after multiple people reported hearing several shots fired, but officers were unable to locate property damage or shell casings, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

At around 9 a.m. Thursday, a woman called from the same complex to report her glass patio door had been shattered, and she told police she remembered hearing several shots overnight but did not notice the damage until she woke up, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.