Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A North Side mom contacted police Tuesday afternoon after discovering bullet holes in her apartment, in a bedroom where kids sleep.

The shots were fired in the 1800 block of Northport Drive, Madison police said.

"The woman said she heard banging noises around 1 a.m.," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

One round entered a bedroom where several people, including children, were sleeping.

"By morning, she awakened to find three holes in the walls," DeSpain said.

Nobody was hurt.

No description of a suspect was given.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.