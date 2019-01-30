A North Side mom contacted police Tuesday afternoon after discovering bullet holes in her apartment, in a bedroom where kids sleep.
The shots were fired in the 1800 block of Northport Drive, Madison police said.
"The woman said she heard banging noises around 1 a.m.," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
One round entered a bedroom where several people, including children, were sleeping.
"By morning, she awakened to find three holes in the walls," DeSpain said.
Nobody was hurt.
No description of a suspect was given.