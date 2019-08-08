Police siren lights light bar squad car
A Madison woman was struck by a bullet while sleeping in her North Side apartment early Thursday morning, police reported.

Authorities received several calls reporting gun shots in the area about 1:40 a.m., and a short time later a woman called to report that she had been grazed by a bullet while sleeping in her apartment in the 200 block of Kennedy Heights, according to a Madison police news release.

The 48-year-old woman told police she also heard a "pop" and felt a burning in her arm, but stayed down, afraid, not knowing what had just happened. When she got up and looked in a mirror, she realized she had been hit.

The woman was seen by paramedics but did not wish to go to a hospital, the release states.

Police determined that the gun shot traveled from outside into her apartment, and the bullet was found lodged in her bed.

"It's fortunate that we don't have a homicide," Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in an interview.

Police said that it does not appear the woman was targeted.

No arrests have been made in the case.

