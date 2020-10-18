 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullet hit wall inside home with three occupants, including child, Madison police say
alert top story

Bullet hit wall inside home with three occupants, including child, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police on Sunday found a bullet lodged in the wall of a Southwest Side home that had three occupants inside, including one child. 

Lt. David Jugovich said the residents thought the bullet may have entered their home in the 2900 block of Cimarron Trail sometime in the early-morning hours Sunday. The three occupants were sleeping at the time. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported, Jugovich said. A window was also damaged. 

A handful of shootings across the city top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics