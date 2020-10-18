Bullet hit wall inside home with 3 occupants, including child, Madison police say

Madison police on Sunday found a bullet lodged in the wall of a Southwest Side home that had three occupants inside, including one child.

Lt. David Jugovich said the residents thought the bullet may have entered their home in the 2900 block of Cimarron Trail sometime in the early-morning hours Sunday. The three occupants were sleeping at the time.

No injuries were reported, Jugovich said. A window was also damaged.

A handful of shootings across the city top recent notable crimes in Madison area

