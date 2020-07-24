Bullet grazes man's head while shots fired at car on John Nolen Drive, police say

-
A passenger was hospitalized after a bullet grazed the man's head on John Nolen Drive early Friday morning, Madison police said.
Around 4 a.m., the vehicle was struck with gunfire several times while traveling south bound on John Nolen Drive at Olin Avenue on the South Side, Lt. Kipp Hartman said.
The driver drove the victim to the hospital, where police were notified about the incident. The Madison Police Department is investigating.
Hartman said the victim is expected to recover.
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
