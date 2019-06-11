A man showed up at a Madison hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to his head, but police believe it was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
The 42-year-old victim went to the hospital at about 6 a.m. from his home in the 2000 block of McKenna Boulevard, Madison police said.
"He never called police but officers were dispatched to the hospital after he arrived with a graze wound to the head, which required stitches," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The victim told police he was shot inside his home at about 3:40 a.m.
"Detectives are investigating but do not believe there is a general danger to the community," DeSpain said.
"Whatever happened, this was a targeted act of gun violence."
Madison Rastafari church raided by police, leaders arrested
Family of woman killed by Madison police in 2014 settle lawsuit for $4.25 million
Janesville woman arrested for alleged 5th drunken driving offense
Laptops stolen from ambulance service, suspect arrested, Madison police say
Meth house busted in Madison, 3 suspects arrested, police say
17-year-old girl charged with reckless injury in East Side shooting
Subscribe to Daily Headlines