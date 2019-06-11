Madison squad car very tight crop
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man showed up at a Madison hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to his head, but police believe it was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

The 42-year-old victim went to the hospital at about 6 a.m. from his home in the 2000 block of McKenna Boulevard, Madison police said.

"He never called police but officers were dispatched to the  hospital after he arrived with a graze wound to the head, which required stitches," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The victim told police he was shot inside his home at about 3:40 a.m.

"Detectives are investigating but do not believe there is a general danger to the community," DeSpain said.

"Whatever happened, this was a targeted act of gun violence."

