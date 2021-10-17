 Skip to main content
Bullet goes through window, residents not targeted, Madison police say
Bullet goes through window, residents not targeted, Madison police say

A bullet went through a window on the city's Southwest Side early Sunday morning, but Madison police said they did not think the shooting was targeted at the residents.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired on the 1400 block of Loreen Drive just after 3:20 Sunday morning, Madison police Sgt. Ryan Gibson said. Officers found shell casings and discovered that a bullet had gone through the window of a house on the block. 

Two adults and three children were in the house when the shooting occurred, but none were injured Gibson said. 

No suspects were identified.

