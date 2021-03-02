Bullet found lodged in window of Far West Side home, Madison police say

A bullet was found lodged in the window of a Far West Side home on Friday, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the home in the 1300 block of Waldorf Boulevard about 5:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a bullet that had damaged a window, officer Gracia Rodriguez said in a report.

The caller told officers that a bullet had damaged a window and screen, and they located an intact bullet between the outside window pane glass and inside window pane glass, Rodriguez said.

Police said it wasn’t known when the incident happened, but it most likely was in the last day or two while residents were home, Rodriguez said.

No injuries were reported, no other damage was located and there were no reports of shots fired incidents in the area, Rodriguez said.

Sun Prairie homicide investigation tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.