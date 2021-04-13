Bullet found lodged in nightstand of Far East Side home, Madison police say

A Madison resident woke up Tuesday morning to find a bullet lodged in a bedside table, while another bullet hole was found outside of the Far East Side townhome, Madison police said.

Police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said in a statement a resident living in the 3100 block of Forest Ridge contacted police around 6:30 a.m. to report their home had been hit by gunfire sometime over the night. No injuries have been reported, and it doesn't appear the home was targeted, Grigg said.

It's unknown what time the shooting happened, he said.

The resident found a bullet hole on an exterior wall where the bullet lodged in the table entered the home, Grigg said, and police officers located a second bullet hole on the outside of the home.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, Grigg said, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com to remain anonymous.

