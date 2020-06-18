Bullet found in grandchildren’s mattress 2 days after loud bang heard by Far West Side apartment resident, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A bullet was found in a grandchildren’s mattress two days after a loud bang was heard by a Far West Side apartment resident, Madison police reported.

The bullet was discovered shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the mattress at the apartment in the 7000 block of Tree Lane, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The resident had heard a loud bang sometime Monday night, and thinks that may have been when a round entered the home. An officer found a hole in an exterior brick wall that may have been the entry point, DeSpain said.

The tenant's grandchildren were not visiting Monday night, DeSpain said, and no injuries were reported.

