Bullet found in grandchildren’s mattress 2 days after loud bang heard by Far West Side apartment resident, Madison police say

A bullet was found in a grandchildren’s mattress two days after a loud bang was heard by a Far West Side apartment resident, Madison police reported.

The bullet was discovered shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the mattress at the apartment in the 7000 block of Tree Lane, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The resident had heard a loud bang sometime Monday night, and thinks that may have been when a round entered the home. An officer found a hole in an exterior brick wall that may have been the entry point, DeSpain said.

The tenant's grandchildren were not visiting Monday night, DeSpain said, and no injuries were reported.

