Bullet fired from miles away enters Janesville residence, nearly striking woman, police say

A bullet fired from miles away went through the wall of a Janesville residence on Sunday afternoon, nearly striking a woman, Janesville police reported.

Just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Janesville police responded to a residence in the 900 block of Bedford Drive after a homeowner reported a bullet had struck the residence, Sgt. Dean Sukus said in a statement.

Arriving officers were told the homeowner was in a room of the residence when the bullet traveled through a wall and nearly hit her, Sukus said.

The bullet was recovered and appeared to be a from a large caliber rifle, Sukus said.

An evidence technician was able to determine the angle of the traveling bullet placed its origination northeast of the Janesville city limits and it may have traveled several miles, Sukus said.

Investigators will be doing further analysis of the bullet and scene to assist in locating the person who shot the round, Sukus said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Janesville police at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, or download the free “P3 tips” app to provide information anonymously.