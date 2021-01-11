 Skip to main content
Bullet casings, fragments found in Far East Side hotel room after disturbance, Madison police say
Bullet casings, fragments found in Far East Side hotel room after disturbance, Madison police say

Bullet casings and fragments were found in a Far East Side hotel room after a disturbance Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were called to a disturbance involving a gun at the Howard Johnson, 3841 E. Washington Ave., about 6 a.m. Saturday, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Those who were involved persons fled before police arrived, but investigators found bullet casings and fragments in a room, Grigg said.

There appeared to be no property damage from gunfire, and there are no known injuries, Grigg said.

