Bullet casings, fragments found in Far East Side hotel room after disturbance, Madison police say

Bullet casings and fragments were found in a Far East Side hotel room after a disturbance Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were called to a disturbance involving a gun at the Howard Johnson, 3841 E. Washington Ave., about 6 a.m. Saturday, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Those who were involved persons fled before police arrived, but investigators found bullet casings and fragments in a room, Grigg said.

There appeared to be no property damage from gunfire, and there are no known injuries, Grigg said.

Shootings and death investigations top recent notable crime news in south-central Wisconsin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.