Bullet breaks through window into bedroom after shots fired on Regent Street, Madison police say

Edward W. Edwards was convicted in 2010 of killing two Wisconsin teenage sweethearts in August 1980, a double-murder that had long been a mystery. At the same time, he also pleaded guilty to a double murder in Ohio in 1977. In Wisconsin, Edwards killed Tim Hack and Kelly Drew, both 19, after they disappeared from a wedding reception in Sullivan, about 40 miles east of Madison. Searchers found their bodies in the woods two months later. Police believe Hack was stabbed and Drew was strangled by Edwards, who was working in the area at that time. Edwards eventually admitted to killing his foster son in June 1996. He was also linked to other murders in Ohio and Portland, Oregon, but he only admitted to five. He ended up serving his prison time in his native Ohio and died of natural causes there on April 7, 2011. Edwards, 77, was to have been executed by lethal injection four months later.
Shown above: Edwards, age 76 and in poor health at the time, makes his initial appearance in the Jefferson County Courthouse on Aug. 13, 2009.