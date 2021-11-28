 Skip to main content
Bullet breaks through window into bedroom after shots fired on Regent Street, Madison police say
Multiple shots were fired but no one injured on Regent Street early Sunday morning, Madison police said. 

Madison police responded to a report of three gunshots heard just before 1:20 a.m. Officers found four shell casings in the 1300 block of Regent Street, Sgt. Matthew Baker said. 

One bullet broke through the window of a residence and traveled across the bedroom, but no one was home at the time, Baker said. No other buildings were struck. 

Two vehicles were also hit with gunfire, Baker said. They were unoccupied. 

