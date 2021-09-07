Building hit by gunfire on Far East Side, Madison police say

A building was hit by gunfire on the Far East Side late Monday night, Madison police reported.
At 11:25 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Vondron Road after multiple callers reported gunshots in the area, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.
Arriving officers located multiple shell casings in the 1900 block of Vondron and a structure with damage from multiple bullets, but no injuries were reported, Richardson said.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.