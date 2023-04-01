It’s hard to overstate just how much longtime artist Jaroslava Sobiskova and her family lost in the Friday fire that ravaged a building on Madison’s South Side.

For 15 years, she rented a unit at 1804 S. Park St. to keep her art studio, often sharing it with the community for Sunday get-togethers where they would discuss and share artistic methods. Just last Sunday, she was sharing with others the Pysanky method of painting eggs, a traditional craft in Ukraine and Poland.

Sometimes Sobiskova's ceramics, paintings, sculptures and other artworks were spread around the area at different galleries, but on Friday evening everything was at the studio. Her husband kept all of his carpentry materials at the unit. Their children, whose living situation was in flux, had stored many of their possessions in their parents’ unit.

On Friday, everything burned to the ground.

They’re not alone. Now reduced to rubble, the warehouse-style facility that continued burning well into Saturday afternoon also hosted units for a bike repair business, blacksmiths and the auto shop where Sobiskova’s family got their cars fixed.

“So many wonderful people lost their stuff,” Sobiskova said.

No injuries had been reported in the smoky blaze, which prompted air-quality concerns due to more than 50 vehicles and pallets of tires that were burning, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said.

But the fire destroyed the building, which held several businesses, which according to inspection records included Universal Electric, storage, Duke Shop and ACME Ironworks, Schuster said.

High wind gusts complicated firefighting efforts at the site, which wasn't protected by automatic fire sprinklers or fire alarm systems, she said.

Her husband was in complete shock trying to absorb all he lost, said Sobiskova, whose friend helped her start a $5,000 GoFundMe campaign to buy new art materials. She said she didn’t sleep Friday night, spending much of it watching several fire crews try to tame the fire while standing beneath a thunderstorm and amid heavy winds.

"Watching the guys fighting the fire was just amazing," she said.

Madison Fire Lt. Jon Mast arrived at the scene about 7:30 p.m. Friday, minutes after reports came through of a fire at the building. He fought the fire until 4 a.m.

"We always want to try and save as much property as we can, and I suppose this was one where the fire had an upper hand on us," he said.

"I think the fuel load in there was more of a challenge for us than anything," Mast said. "With the amount of water that we were throwing on there for extinguishment, it just was difficult to ever really get that water to the seat of the fire."

Firefighters were going to monitor the site and put out hot spots throughout Saturday night, Schuster said. It was unclear what caused the fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 7:25 p.m. Friday for reports of smoke and flames. Crews arrived six minutes later and began battling what became a three-alarm fire.

On Saturday afternoon, firefighting crews were continuing to dig through the scene and extinguish "persistent fires," Schuster said.

Friday night orders for residents within a half-mile radius of the blaze, approximately six blocks in all directions, to stay indoors with windows closed had been lifted.

Schuster said the fire did not affect the nearby All Metals Recycling, whose personnel were digging through the debris Saturday to find hot spots at the site.

The city would spend $3.76 million to buy three parcels totaling 4.9 acres at 1800, 1802 and 1804 S. Park St., where the fire burned, under a proposal by Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District. The city would use another $2.6 million to help All Metals Recycling buy and relocate to a new site at 5651 Tradesmen Drive on the Southeast Side.

The city's purchase of the three properties, currently assessed at $2.12 million, would allow for the expansion of neighboring Heifetz Park, a 3-acre park with minimum facilities that was formerly in the town of Madison, and provide opportunities to create low-cost housing.

"We will be going forward with that (plan)," Carter said. "Unfortunately, there was a fire there. We're very fortunate there weren't any lives lost (Friday) night."