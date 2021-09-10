Buggy driver seriously injured when SUV rear-ends buggy in Dodge County, authorities say

A buggy driver was seriously injured when their buggy was rear-ended by an SUV in Dodge County on Friday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash happened about 7:10 a.m. Friday on Highway 16/60 west of the intersection with Highway J in the town of Lowell, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.
The investigation determined that the horse and buggy was heading east on 16/60 approaching the intersection with J when an eastbound SUV struck the rear of the buggy, causing the buggy driver to be ejected, Schmidt said.
The driver was seriously injured and taken by LifeNet helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, while the driver and lone occupant of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Schmidt said.
No names were released and the crash remains under investigation, Schmidt said.
The horse was injured and is alive and being cared for by the owner, Schmidt said.
