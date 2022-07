Buddha statue stolen from Madison home recovered from Lake Monona, authorities say

A Buddha statue stolen from a Madison home was recovered from Lake Monona, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the statue, which had been reported stolen to the Madison Police Department on Tuesday, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

On Wednesday, deputies were informed that the statue, which weighs about 200 pounds, was spotted in about 5 feet of water near South Blount Street in Madison, and the Dive Team responded and pulled it from the water Thursday morning, Schaffer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.