Bucky Badger statue stolen in Middleton

A Bucky Badger statue that was part of the Bucky on Parade public art event three years ago was stolen sometime overnight Saturday from its home in Middleton, police reported.

The Bucky, known as "Funky Buckingham," was taken from in front of the Greenway Station shopping center offices on Deming Way between 11 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police reported.

Police say the statute reportedly weighs several hundred pounds and was cut off at the feet, suggesting more than one person was involved.

The Bucky is one of 85, 6-foot-tall Buckys that were installed in the Madison area in the spring of 2018. After the show was over, the Buckys were either auctioned off or returned to their creators.

Household items such as potato mashers and bubble wrap "were used to apply acrylic paint in a random, funky pattern" over the Middleton Bucky, according the artist's description of the work.

"Hand-painted details, including Bucky's face, basketballs, footballs and hockey sticks and pucks are incorporated into the Motion 'W' design on the front and the Jump Around Badger paw design on the back," the description says. "The base is covered with a collage of ticket stubs and other Badger memorabilia."