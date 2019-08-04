Used fireworks were found on the ground after a brush fire around "half the size of a football field" Saturday morning, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office received reports of the fire at the French’s Creek Wildlife Area in the township of Fort Winnebago around 11:10 a.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries and no damage to facilities in the wildlife area.
The Sheriff's Office said "freshly used fireworks" were found on the ground in the area where the fire occurred.
The people who reported the incident were fishing in the area when they saw fireworks go off behind them, the Sheriff's Office said.
Two men around the age of 25 were seen in the area before the fire started, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A vehicle that looked similar to an older model of a black four-door Honda Accord was parked in the French’s Creek Fox River Road parking lot shortly before the fire, the Sheriff's Office reported. The vehicle had several flat brim baseball hats in the back window, Wisconsin plates and "Easton Motors" on it.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with additional information about the incident to call Columbia County Crime Stoppers at (800) 293-8477.
The Portage Fire Department, Divine Savior Emergency Medical Services and Poynette Ranger assisted on the scene.
